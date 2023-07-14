FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police. Fargo police termed Friday’s shooting a “critical incident” but didn’t disclose any details or say whether anyone had been shot. Witness Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press she was driving nearby when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police. Surveillance video provided by a Fargo resident captured the rapid sounds of gunfire over a matter of seconds. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate.

