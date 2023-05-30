CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in a small Missouri town are searching for an emergency room physician a week-and-a-half after his mysterious disappearance. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from on May 21. He was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks. Forsyth’s black Infiniti was found in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones and a laptop inside. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, have joined in the search using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth’s family set up a Facebook page seeking information.

