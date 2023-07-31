By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who abandoned 11 puppies outside at a church in South Haven.

Video footage shows the suspect at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, near the Al-Van Humane Society, in a Chevrolet Silverado. The suspect then grabbed a crate of puppies out of the truck’s bed and placed it next to the bushes of the church.

Al-Van Humane Society says it received a call from South Haven police in the morning on Tuesday, July 25, about the puppies that were placed behind the church.

When they arrived at the church, Rover’s Retreat was there, and officers released six to them and the remaining five to the humane society.

The humane society says they legally must hold the stray puppies until Monday, July 31.

The puppies were found dirty and full of fleas but have since been bathed and are eating well. The puppies have also started to get their vaccines.

“We will be placing the puppies in foster homes after their stray hold is up until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered,” said the Al-Van Humane Society of Facebook. “As a shelter, one of our ultimate goals is to reduce the homeless pet population, so we do not release any animal for official adoption until they are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.”

Anyone interested in helping assist the nonprofit with caring for the puppies can donate here, and anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



