Tesla is ramping up efforts to open showrooms on sovereign tribal lands to sell directly to consumers. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the Mohegan Tribe, announced this week that the California-based electric automaker will open a showroom on its property this fall. And last month the Oneida Indian Nation announced a similar showroom that’s scheduled to open in 2025.

