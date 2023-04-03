LIMA, Peru (AP) — Human rights groups have called on the Peruvian government to investigate claims of excessive force by police and soldiers during recent anti-government protests that have left 49 civilians dead. Forensic reports obtained by The Associated Press show that at least 30 of these victims died from bullet wounds. Some of the reports detail calibers similar to those used by security forces, which experts believe indicates that police and soldiers violated their own operations manuals prohibiting shooting directly toward protesters unless there’s a serious risk. The findings come as Peru struggles to recover from the political crisis that hit the country in December, when then-President Pedro Castillo attempted to dissolve Congress but was instead impeached.

