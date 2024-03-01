IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christopher Tapp’s autopsy confirms the cause of his death is homicide from blunt head trauma.
Initially his death was declared an accident.
Reports say he suffered an unwitnessed fall at the resorts world hotel on Oct. 3, 2023.
Tapps spent 21 years in prison for a murder charge he did not commit.
The conviction was vacated in 2019.
