IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a remote location in Bonneville County where the deceased body of 10-month-old “Baby Zeke” Best was discovered.

There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this death, and it is currently being investigated as an intentional homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Since the discovery, there has been close cooperation and coordination between the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney, Bonneville County Sheriff, Teton County Prosecuting Attorney, Teton County Sheriff and the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police investigators are taking the lead, and all of these agencies are fulfilling assignments related to the investigation.

A suspect is in custody and is being held without bond.

Since any immediate threat to the public has been addressed, the prosecuting attorneys have time to carefully determine the next steps in the legal process. Police say everyone involved in the investigation has been impacted by this discovery and are laser focused on achieving a just consequence for the actions which led to “Baby Zeke’s” death.

Both Prosecuting Attorneys, both Sheriffs and Idaho State Police investigators have met with members of the victims’ family. Additionally, the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Victim/Witness coordinators are providing support to the family of the victims.

