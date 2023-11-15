DETROIT (AP) — About 46,000 United Auto Workers at General Motors on Thursday are expected to wrap up voting on a tentative contract agreement in a close race that will decide the fate of the deal that ended a six-week strike. Heading into the final day of voting, those favoring the agreement outnumbered workers who voted against the pact by about 2,500 votes. But that total didn’t include the tally from a 2,400-worker assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan, where 61% cast ballots against the contract. The union is expected to announce GM results on Thursday evening. Voting continues at Ford through early Saturday, where 66.1% of workers have voting in favor so far. The contract was passing overwhelmingly at Jeep maker Stellantis, where voting continues until Tuesday.

