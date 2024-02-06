A backcountry AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect for our Galena Summit & Eastern Mtns and Soldier & Wood River Valley Mtns Zones. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and will worsen later today and tonight.

Large, natural and human-triggered avalanches will become near certain as heavy snowfall and wind overload a weak, unstable snowpack. Avalanches may strike roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Stay off of and out from below steep slopes—slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.

Early rain then rain/snow 1-2″ for the upper plain – 42. SSW 5-10.

Chilly and rain 33 tonight. S 5-10

Rain and snow, then rain midday NE 7-10. High 39

Snow Wed night 28 – and 28 mph