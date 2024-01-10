ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Take note, snowmobile enthusiasts.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman has issued a backcountry avalanche warning which is in effect until 6 a.m. MST Thursday.

The avalanche danger is high on all slopes, and natural and human-triggered slides are very likely in the Centennial Mountains outside Island Park, Idaho, and the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, Montana.

The center says the snowpack is weak and unstable, and the recent snowfall and strong wind are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.

Backcountry travelers should stay off of steep slopes and stay away from the bottom of steep slopes. Avalanches can be triggered from flat terrain, and steep slopes can avalanche far above and run into lower-angled terrain.

For more information, click HERE or HERE.