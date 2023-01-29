By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million according to studio estimates on Sunday. Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks’ family-oriented offering “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” which made $10.6 million in its sixth weekend. Third place was claimed by “A Man Called Otto” while fourth went to the Indian blockbuster “Pathaan.” The meme-able horror “M3GAN,” a Universal release, rounded out the top five with $6.4 million. Following Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, Several studios also re-released their best picture nominees in theaters.