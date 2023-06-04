HONG KONG (AP) — An award-winning Hong Kong journalist has won her appeal in a rare court ruling upholding media freedom in the territory. Bao Choy was found guilty in 2021 of deceiving the government by getting vehicle ownership records for journalistic purposes. She declared in her application that she would use the information for “other traffic and transport related issues.” Choy was trying to track down perpetrators of a mob attack during the massive anti-government protests in 2019. Judges of the city’s top court unanimously ruled Monday that Choy’s journalistic investigation into the use of the vehicle did fall into the wide catchall category. It quashed her conviction over making false statements and set aside the fine.

