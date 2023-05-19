They are not sure of the baby’s gender because they are letting mom and baby bond and ask we give them some privacy by not parking along the back fence for the next few days or trying to call the camels over when visiting the zoo.

The zookeepers say they knew Zasu was pregnant.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Workers at the Idaho Falls Zoo arrived Friday morning to find a new addition.

