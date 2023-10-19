By AZIZA SHULER, JIM MCHUGH

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — More than half of all calls that Temple University police officers respond to are off campus and actually do not involve students. Ten years ago, one of those calls changed the lives of two Temple officers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Her huge smile says it all.

Ten-year-old Aamanee Young has waited her whole life to thank Officers Justin Busam and Christopher Derose. A meeting they too have looked forward to since they last saw her adorable face a decade ago.

Aamanee came into this world in the hands of Busam with the help of Derose. On Aug. 20, 2013, the two were partners on the Temple University police force.

That night, Aamanee’s mom Kamille went into labor.

“Once I finally called my girlfriend to take me to the hospital it was a little too late,” Kamille Young said.

It was right on Broad and Oxford Streets where Kamille’s best friend Paulette pulled over and waived down the two officers, who delivered Aamanee in the backseat of a red Cadillac.

“I walked up to her and I said, ‘How far apart are your contractions?’” Busam said. “She was in the back seat screaming. She was like, ‘Immediate!’ She pushed and out came a beautiful child.”

“I am more than grateful,” Kamille Young said. “I still remember your face when it happened.”

“God put you there for us,” Paulette Williamson said.

Call it fate. Aamanee’s birth time is 12:42 was the same numbers on Officer Busam’s badge.

“It’s something you’ll never forget ever in your life,” Derose said.

Over the years, they’ve managed to stay connected through Facebook.

“She’s watched my kids grow up,” Busam said. “I’ve watched yours.”

“Now, look at me!” Aamanee Young said. “Still special, got taller, and smarter!”

With her spunky personality filled with love, she’ll always be known to them as the baby on Broad.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



