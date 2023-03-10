By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) — A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on the East Freeway at the Beltway caused backups for three hours, Houston Transtar video shows.

The crash happened at about 3:41 a.m. at 15384 East Freeway outbound, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The freeway reopened just before 7 a.m.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman, who was ejected from one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Although the freeway has reopened, drivers can also use Market Street and get back on the freeway at Sheldon. Another option is taking Highway 225.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston’s roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.