IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A rare election victory by a single vote has a school board member asking for a recount.

Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee incumbent Elizabeth Cogliatti was defeated in the Nov. 7 election by Shay Ricks, 358 to 359. Cogliatti asked for a recount.

The tentative date for the recount is Nov. 27.

The Bonneville County Sheriff has impounded the votes for safekeeping.

The Sheriff will be present at the recount alongside election workers. County Clerk Penny Manning, and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal will be present as well.

On his role in the recount process, Randy Neal says, “The statute says that I’m there to address any issues that arise. I don’t what that is. I don’t anticipate any. Penny Manning is probably the most experienced and knowledgeable elections official, certainly one of the most qualified election experts in the state.”

Cogliatti’s challenger that won by the single vote, Shay Ricks, commented on how he feels about the recount.

“Totally fine. I think that she’s entitled to a recount. Her constituents deserve a recount. I’m very grateful that she filed it on day one after the Commissioners reviewed the numbers, instead of waiting the 20 days that she was entitled to.”

Incumbent Elizabeth Cogliatti provided a statement.

“I have filed for the recount. The process for the recount is underway “I have filed for the recount, the process for the recount is underway, and the race is very close.”