BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe was involved in a mass shooting at a block party that killed two people and wounded 28 others. Police say the teen was arrested Friday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment and other offenses. A search warrant was executed at the teen’s home. Earlier this week, the interim Baltimore Police Commissioner said that investigators believed there were multiple shooters, and that it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

