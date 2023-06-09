IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Bandits and Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels both cracked the win column once Friday to wrap up the preliminary stage of the first Bandits Invitational.

The Bandits played two games, losing in the morning 5-4 to Idaho Prospect Baseball, but rebounding at night with a 9-0 win against the Cheyenne Sixers.

As for the Runnin’ Rebels, they were in control from the get-go, blowing out the Billings Royals 16-0 for their first win of the tournament.

Next up, the elimination stage begins Saturday with both the Bandits and the Runnin’ Rebels hitting the diamond for multiple games.