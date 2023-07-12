IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It was all Bandits, all day at Melaleuca Field Wednesday, as the Idaho Falls Bandits trounced the Jackson Giants 21-2 and 19-1 for a dominating doubleheader sweep.

A four-run first inning, thanks in part to RBI singles from Dax Whitney and Deezil Luce, got the scoring started early in game one for the Bandits, and Idaho Falls ran away with it from there for a 21-2 victory.

Game two was a similar story, as the Bandits put up more runs early and often for a 19-1 win.

Next up, the Bandits complete their regular season home schedule Friday with a doubleheader against the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels starting at 5:00 p.m.