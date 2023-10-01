TOKYO (AP) — Business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers improved in July-September for the second straight quarter, according to a central bank survey. The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey measured business sentiment among major manufacturers at plus 9, up from plus 5 in June. Sentiment among major non-manufacturers rose four points to plus 27, in the sixth consecutive quarter of improvement and the most positive result in about three decades. For the past decade, the Japanese economy has stagnated overall, with slow wage increases. Analysts say increased tourism, an improving supply chain and the cheaper yen have brightened sentiment among big manufacturers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.