POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a great flood risk this weekend for areas around Bannock County starting on Sunday and continuing into Tuesday.

Most of the flood risk comes from the snow Pocatello received this previous Monday and Tuesday. Bannock County had more than a foot of snow with some foothills even reaching above two feet.

Now, this snow is just starting to melt. Small puddles just started to form on the Pocatello roadways Friday.

The temperatures are expected to continue to rise over the next few days. Pocatello should reach above 60 degrees for both Sunday and Monday. So, peak melt for the snow is expected between Sunday and Tuesday as low temperatures should not get below freezing on those nights too.

Residents in these areas are advised to clean drainage areas and remove snow away from foundations of buildings. This can help to mitigate the flood potential.