BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – For the 29th year in a row, the Bannock County Auditor’s Office was recognized for its excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Bannock County was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 fiscal year.

The award is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. It is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“It’s no surprise to me that our Auditing Office has received this recognition again. We are 100% committed to transparent, accurate, and fiscally conservative budgeting, and this award reflects that,” Bannock County Clerk and Ex-Officio Auditor Jason Dixon said.

The Auditor’s Office is led by Clerk Dixon, Comptroller Kristi Klauser and her staff of eight.