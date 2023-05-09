BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents of the Pocatello area will have the chance to meet with their Bannock County Elected Officials face-to-face.

The Bannock County Commissioners’ Office is hosting a community meeting in Pocatello to provide an opportunity for public input. Those who attend will meet the newly elected officials, hear what the officials are working on, and can ask questions.

The meeting will be held in the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N Johnson Avenue, on Tuesday, May 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While the Commissioners’ Office is hosting the meeting, other Bannock County elected officials may attend, depending on availability.

Those who cannot attend can also contact the commissioners at any time by using the contact form on the commissioners’ webpage HERE.