POCATELLO, Idaho – The Bannock County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to assist agencies in the aftermath of a severe snowstorm.

The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management activated the Emergency Operations Center on Saturday, March 2, to monitor the situation and provide more assistance as needed.

Idaho Power estimates that 1,500 homes are still impacted by power outages due to the severe snowstorm that passed through southeast Idaho this weekend. Idaho Power crews have been working aggressively through the night to restore power.

Idaho Power, the Red Cross of Idaho, Idaho State University, and the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management established an overnight shelter at the ICCU Dome. No families checked into the shelter, and the shelter has been closed.

Idaho Power will continue to monitor and provide status updates to determine if another shelter location will need to be established.

(The following information is a public service announcement from Bannock County Public Information Officer Emma Iannacone. All contents of this article are credited to the original author with permission.)