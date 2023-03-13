BANNOCK COUNT, Idaho (KIFI) – As spring weather returns to eastern Idaho, the potential for melting snow to cause flooding increases.

The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with area agencies to distribute free sandbags to residents to help prevent property damage due to flooding.

“With the amount of snow we received this winter, the likelihood of a slow flood is higher than usual. The best thing you can do is prepare your home and family,” Bannock County Emergency Management Director Wes Jones.

Jones encourages everyone to be aware of flood hazards, especially those living in low-lying areas, near water, and natural drainage areas.

For additional information to help you prepare for possible flooding, visit bannockcounty.us/oem and review the Flood Guide under “Family Preparedness.”

“I’d like to recognize the Bannock County Public Works Department for their help in organizing and preparing sandbags, as well as the cities for their support in this effort,” Jones said.

Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags from the following locations during regular business hours. After collecting a sandbag, residents can fill their bags for free at the following locations at any time.

Sandbag Pickup Locations:

Bannock County Road & Bridge Office (5500 S. Fifth Avenue, Pocatello)

Fort Hall Mine Landfill Office (1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road, Pocatello)

Inkom City Office (365 N Rapid Creek Rd, Inkom)

McCammon City Office (802 Front Street, McCammon)

Lava Hot Springs City Hall (115 Elm St., Lava Hot Springs)

Downey City Office (15 S. Main St., Downey)

Downey Swan Lake Highway District (211 US-91, Downey)

Arimo City Office (115 Henderson Road, Arimo)

Bag-filling Locations: