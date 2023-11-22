BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – Homeowners in Bannock County will soon know how much they will save on their property taxes this year.

In 2023, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 292 to reduce property taxes by about $300 million. The reduction comes from three areas:

• $192 million dedicated to property tax relief for Idaho homeowners with the Homeowners Exemption

• $81.9 million dedicated to school district facility funding

• $24.5 million dedicated to additional tax relief

About $15 million will be going toward property tax reduction in Bannock County. The amount of tax relief will vary per property.

Homeowners will see the reduction in their tax bills–which will be mailed next week–in the line item called “tax relief appropriated by the Legislature.”

House Bill 292 does call for future property tax reductions by shifting funding sources to sales tax collections and other sources. However, the amount available for property tax relief will vary based on the state budget surplus.

If you would like to know the amount of your tax bill before you receive it in the mail, you can call the Treasurer’s Office starting Monday, Nov. 27 at 208-236-7220. The first half of taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, and the second half is due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Visit bannockcounty.gov/treasurer for information on how to pay your property taxes.

The Treasurer’s office will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will be closed all day on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday.