POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- A fundraiser in Pocatello helped our feline friends find a new home. The Bannock County humane society held a potato bar fundraiser, to help take care of the dogs and cats in their care.

The event also provided a way for the community to help donate pet food as well as funds. In total the Bannock County Humane Society was able to raise:

680 ponds of dry food.

131 items of canned wet food and treats.

$331 in cash.

They also were able to see 2 animals find a new home and 1 go to a new foster home.