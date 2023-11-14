POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County and country music artist Ian Munsick are donating a portion of concert ticket sales to help restore Highland High School.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Bannock County Commissioners presented a check for more than $6,600 to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to be used for the restoration of Highland High School.

The money comes from ticket sales for Munsick’s concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in June 2023. Munsick and Bannock County agreed to donate $1 for each ticket sold, resulting in a total donation of $6,628.

“We’re glad that this money will go back into the community and will benefit generations to come. It may be a small gift compared to the amount of work needed at Highland, but every little bit counts,” Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough sai.

“We continue to be grateful to businesses and organizations like Bannock County and Ian Munsick for stepping up to support Highland High School as we work to determine the best path forward to restoring Highland as a fully functioning high school for our community of staff and learners,” Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said.

Highland High School’s music departments, gymnasium, and cafeteria were destroyed in a fire in April 2023.