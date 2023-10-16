BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County is rolling out a new system for listing vacant jobs and receiving applications.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Bannock County’s Human Resources Department officially launched the new system called ApplicantPro.

“We’re excited to implement ApplicantPro because it has features to make our job listings easier to find, enhanced communication tools for engaging with applicants, and it makes our entire recruitment process more efficient,” Bannock County HR Director Ryan Belnap said.

Some notable features include compatibility with mobile devices, premium status with Indeed, a communications center with email and texting capability, eForms and electronic approval workflows for internal processes.

Recruiting great employees has been a strategic priority for Bannock County this year. In addition to implementing an enhanced recruitment system, the county implemented hiring incentives such as a tool allowance for mechanics, an immediate bank of 20 hours of paid time off for full-time positions, and our outstanding health insurance benefits begin on the first day of the month following hire.

Visit bannockcounty.us/human-resources to see Bannock County’s open positions and full benefits package. People can also opt-in to receive email notifications for new job postings when they click “Find a Career” on the Human Resources webpage.