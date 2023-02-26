BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bannock County Assessor’s Office is now offering a monthly, free community newsletter to improve communication between the office and the public.

“I want to bring transparency and communication to our office and through this newsletter I hope to do that,” Bannock County Assessor, Anita Hymas, said.

The newsletter will be sent via email on the first of each month. The first issue was released earlier this month, and the next edition will be published on the first day of March.

“So we will be including such things in our newsletter as market trends, property tax relief options, DMV updates, potential legislation updates, among other things that we feel would be beneficial to the community. We really, really do think that this will be a good thing to get information out there,” Hymas said.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Bannock County newsletter can register here.

