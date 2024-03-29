BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with area agencies to distribute free sandbags to residents to help prevent property damage due to flooding.

“We hope people will take advantage of this free service and prepare their property for potential flooding,” said Bannock County Emergency Director Wes Jones. “Meanwhile, we’ve activated the Emergency Operations Center to monitor the situation and work with our partners to make sure we’re ready if flooding potential rises.”

Similar levels of impact are expected this year compared to last year. In 2023, east Idaho was coming off a drought year, and a lot of moisture was being absorbed into the ground. But this year, the soil is already saturated, creating more potential for flooding.

Jones encourages everyone to be aware of flood hazards, especially those living in low-lying areas, near water, and natural drainage areas.

For additional information to help you prepare for possible flooding, visit bannockcounty.us/oem and review the Flood Guide under “Family Preparedness.”

“This service is only possible with the help from the Bannock County Public Works Department and our partner agencies, and we really appreciate their efforts to help the community,” Jones said.

Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags from the following locations during regular business hours. After collecting a sandbag, residents can fill their bags for free at the following locations at any time. See below for sandbag pickup and filling locations.

Sandbag Pickup Locations:

Bannock County Road & Bridge Office (5500 S. Fifth Avenue, Pocatello)

Fort Hall Mine Landfill Office (1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road, Pocatello)

Inkom City Office (365 N Rapid Creek Rd, Inkom)

McCammon City Office (802 Front Street, McCammon)

Lava Hot Springs City Hall (115 Elm St., Lava Hot Springs)

Downey City Office (15 S. Main St., Downey)

Downey Swan Lake Highway District (211 US-91, Downey)

Arimo City Office (115 Henderson Road, Arimo)

Bag-filling Locations: