BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County officials are asking residents to weigh in on the future of the County’s Land Use Ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.

The Planning and Development Offices is conducting an online survey to gather feedback from county residents regarding their knowledge and understanding of growth and land use. The information collected will be used to update the Land Use Ordinance for the unincorporated areas of Bannock County.

The Bannock County Land Use Ordinance will outline zoning regulations and subdivision requirements outside city limits. It determines what types of uses–such as residential, agriculture, industrial, or commercial–a property can be used for based on its location. With the public’s input, the Planning and Development team will rewrite the Land Use Ordinance to better align with the current Bannock County Comprehensive Plan.

“We hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to weigh in on what the future of county development should look like,” said Bannock County Planning Assistant Director Tristan Bourquin.

The 14-question survey will be available on the Bannock County Planning and Development website until Friday, March 10, 2023.

You can view the survey HERE.