BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of its long-time deputy and friend Cpl. Albert Luce.

Luce, 40, passed away on July 9, 2023, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls following an all-terrain vehicle crash on July 2 while off-duty in Island Park.

Keeping with his generous spirit, Luce’s organs were donated to help those in need.

Luce spent 14 years as a deputy for the Bannock County Detention Center, reaching the rank of Corporal before his passing. Luce began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in January 2010.

“Cpl. Luce always had a positive attitude and was an outstanding leader to our deputies and a great mentor to the newly hired deputies. He will be missed dearly by the entire Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tony Manu said.

“Cpl. Luce was always dedicated, hard-working, fair, firm, friendly, and kind. He touched all aspects of this Office and those he worked with,” Detention Division Captain Lyle Thurgood said

Luce’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Blackfoot South Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot.