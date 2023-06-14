LONDON (AP) — American novelist Barbara Kingsolver has won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction for a second time with “Demon Copperhead.” Inspired by Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” the novel is a coming-of-age story set in an Appalachia scarred by poverty and opioid addiction. Kingsolver was awarded the 30,000 pound ($38,000) prize at a ceremony in London on Wednesday. Journalist Louise Minchin, who chaired the judging panel, said it was “a towering, deeply powerful and significant book. Kingsolver previously won the Women’s Prize in 2010 for “The Lacuna.” Founded in 1996, the Women’s Prize is open to female English-language writers from any country

