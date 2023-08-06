In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.