NEW YORK (AP) — When the Academy Awards passed over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for best director and best actress for “Barbie,” many saw some the patriarchy of their film at work. While “Barbie” came away with eight nods Tuesday, those two snubs have prompted a widespread backlash, with even Hillary Clinton weighing in. Clinton said Gerwig and Robbie are “both so much more than Kenough” in a post on X. Ryan Gosling said “to say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.” The uproar has the potential to upend the Oscar race.

