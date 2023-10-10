By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Come on, Barbie, let’s go party… in Monte Carlo?

Following the staggering success of the “Barbie” movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are gearing up to return to the big screen for their next joint endeavor as the stars of the upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel.

The new film’s producer Josey McNamara told GamesRadar in an interview published Tuesday that he’s confident Robbie and Gosling will “do right by the franchise.”

“I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” he said, later adding, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

The untitled prequel is being produced by Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment and is being directed by “Austin Powers” and “Bombshell” director Jay Roach, who has previously only revealed that the movie is set in 1960s Monte Carlo.

“Ocean’s Eleven” first premiered in 2001 and starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, and spawned 3 sequels – including the female-driven spinoff “Ocean’s Eight” starring Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and others.

The original “Ocean’s Eleven” – itself a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack-led movie of the same name that starred Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin – follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) and 10 of his cohorts as they attempt an elaborate heist on a Las Vegas casino run by Andy Garcia’s Terry Benedict. Roach’s prequel will be the first “Ocean’s” franchise film to come out since “Ocean’s Eight” premiered in 2018.

The on-screen magic between Robbie and Gosling in “Barbie” was undeniable, and their performances were widely celebrated by moviegoers and critics alike. (“Barbie” was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Barbie” saw massive box office success, with the Greta Gerwig-directed film about the iconic Mattel doll grossing over $1 billion. So far, it’s the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

