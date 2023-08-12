HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (AP) — As the heat rises in Texas, law enforcement is working to untangle a mystery involving the disappearance of a life-saving measure for migrants traveling through an arid region. The Jim Hogg County sheriff’s office is investigating what happened to about a dozen water barrels. They have no leads, but human rights groups worry someone may have taken them maliciously. Migrants take a route through the county to try to circumvent a Border Patrol checkpoint on a busier highway, It can take several days to walk there for migrants who may have already spent weeks crossing mountains and desert and avoiding cartel violence.

