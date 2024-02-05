AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s department is asking the public to avoid Curlew Drive north of Chasewood, behind the Ammon Walmart.

There is a person barricaded at a residence in that area. Bonneville County Sheriff’ Deputies are on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

