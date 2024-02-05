AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s department is asking the public to avoid Curlew Drive north of Chasewood, behind the Ammon Walmart.
There is a person barricaded at a residence in that area. Bonneville County Sheriff’ Deputies are on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.