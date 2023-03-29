IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, and its employees pledged contributions of more than $685,000 to the United Ways of Eastern Idaho and its partner agencies in 2023.

This is the largest United Way workplace campaign in the state of Idaho.

“We are deeply grateful for this unprecedented investment in our community and all those we serve. Because of the generous support of BEA employees our “small but mighty” United Way will significantly enhance our ability to reach more individuals and families across the Eastern Idaho”, said Christine Wiersema, CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.

The INL United Way campaign covers a large geographic area, supporting United Way in three different service regions in eastern Idaho. This reflects both the size of the INL site, which spans 890 square miles, as well as the over 5,700 employees living across the area.

Ron Crone, associate laboratory director for INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex, is a co-champion of the lab’s campaign and also serves as the board chair of United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.

“We know that around 43 percent of households in eastern Idaho are struggling to make ends meet,” Crone said. “This includes those living below the poverty line as well as those we refer to as ALICE – asset limited, income constrained, employed. When we all come together to give back, we can make a real difference in our community and help people find housing, feed their families and work toward a brighter future.”