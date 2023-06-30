MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin. Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has been targeted by conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election. As her term comes to an end, Republicans who control the state Legislature want her to resign. But Democratic election commissioners say they don’t need the lawmakers’ approval to keep Wolfe in office through the 2024 election. The standoff could feed conspiracy theories and lead to lawsuits over any decision she makes.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

