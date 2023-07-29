By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A Bay Area man faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing a woman to death and posting video of her “last moments” on Facebook, San Mateo Police say.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada notified San Mateo Police Wednesday afternoon that a caller reported having witnessed a stabbing on Facebook, police said in a statement.

The caller provided the name and phone number of the man who posted the video, according to San Mateo police. The phone number was traced to an apartment complex in San Mateo.

Investigators later arrested the 39-year-old suspect, Mark Mechikoff, in San Jose, police said.

“While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area,” San Mateo police said in the statement.

Before the arrest, police officers spent nearly three hours going door to door in the large complex before finding the victim in an apartment, the statement said.

The suspect had fled but officers arrested him within two hours of finding the victim, police said.

Mechikoff knew the victim, according to police.

The suspect faces a felony murder charge with enhancements, court records show. He made an initial court appearance Friday and is due back in court August 4. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

CNN sought comment from Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, but has not received a response.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this homicide is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez and Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.