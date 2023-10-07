TONIGHT: Mostly clear and completely dry conditions will be with us all night long for Saturday night. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected for the entirety of Sunday with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

LONG TERM: We have some rain showers returning for the early and middle half of next week. A few storms come in the region for Monday night and Tuesday before we have scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers on Wednesday. A scarce, few showers are left for Thursday before we completely dry up for Friday and next weekend. Winds will start being breezy Monday late afternoon with some very windy conditions coming in on Wednesday with winds sustained between 20-30 mph on that day. High temperatures stay in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for one more day on Monday before dropping into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by Wednesday. High’s slightly increase into next weekend back into the 60’s.