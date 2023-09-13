From CNN Digital’s Photo Team

(CNN) — More than 5,000 people have died following catastrophic flooding in eastern Libya, according to government and hospital officials, after heavy rain from Storm Daniel inundated the North African country’s coastal region. Around 10,000 people are believed to be missing, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Major floods in the hard-hit northeastern city of Derna resulted in entire neighborhoods being “washed out into the sea” according to a spokesman of the Libyan National Army. More than 30,000 people have been displaced by the flooding in Derna, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration in Libya said Wednesday.

An overview of Derna.

The breached lowed dam.

A view of flooded streets and residential buildings.

A coastal highway washed out by the flooding.

A roadway on Dern’s cost.

