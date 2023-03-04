By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” continued its awards sweep at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on its path to the Oscars next weekend. The multiverse-hopping adventure collected awards for best picture, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, screenplay and editing. Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, and the show was streamed live on YouTube and Twitter. Other winners included Quinta Brunson for lead performance in a series and Nathan Fielder for “The Rehearsal” and “The Bear.”