MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Belgian tourist was killed in an attack by either a shark or a crocodile at a Mexican Pacific coast resort. The civil defense office in the southern state of Guerrero says a man and a woman were bitten in the legs by an unidentified animal. The man was reported dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital. State officials say the man was from Belgium and the woman’s nationality was not immediately clear. Both sharks and crocodiles inhabit the area.

