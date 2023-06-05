BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is investigating whether weapons it sent to help Ukraine defend its territory were used just over the border in Russia. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Monday against jumping to any conclusions since shipments over decades and different regions can make arms turn up in unexpected places. He says a probe was opened following a news report that said equipment produced by a Belgian company turned up around Russia’s Belgorod region. The Washington Post published a weekend story saying that arms from some NATO members had appeared in Russia’s Belgorod region. De Croo said European Union nations supplied Ukraine with weapons on the condition the arms were used only within the invaded country.

