KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest has been won by a Wisconsin man who was celebrating his 68th birthday. Gerrit Marshall of Madison won Saturday night’s contest in Key West, Florida, over 140 white-bearded men. It was Marshall’s 11th try. Competitors in sportsman’s attire, most emulating the rugged “Papa” persona Hemingway adopted in his later years, paraded onstage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar before a judging panel of previous winners. As well as the contest and other festival events, the look-alikes focus on raising scholarship funds for Keys students. Hemingway Look-Alike Society president David Douglas estimated that they amassed close to $125,000 during the 2023 festival.

