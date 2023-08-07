By Kevin Dotson and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez Monday after the two were involved in a high-profile brawl at Progressive Field in Cleveland Saturday.

Anderson was handed a six-game suspension and Ramírez was given a three game ban. Both players also received undisclosed fines for the on-field fight, according to a news release from the MLB. Anderson and Ramírez are appealing their punishment and will be allowed to play in the meantime.

The fight broke out Saturday after Ramírez hit a double and slid into second base and Anderson stood over him and kept his glove on his back. When Ramírez stood up, he pointed at Anderson and the two exchanged words. Anderson then dropped his glove and threw a punch. The two players started swinging wildly at one another and Ramírez appeared to hit Anderson in the jaw, knocking the White Sox player to the ground.

Both benches and bullpens cleared as chaos ensued. In the end, there were six ejections, including both Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

In total, the MLB punished eight people Monday, including Francona and Grifol, who each received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.

Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase was suspended for one game and fined, while Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias and White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech were each given an undisclosed fine. Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh also received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.

“The suspensions of Anderson and Ramírez had been scheduled to become effective (Monday), when the Guardians are to host the Toronto Blue Jays and the White Sox are to host the New York Yankees,” Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said in a statement. “However, both Anderson and Ramírez have elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline issued to them will be held in abeyance until that process is complete.”

Clase has elected not to appeal and will serve his discipline Monday, according to the league. Grifol and Francona will serve their suspensions Monday and Sarbaugh will serve his suspension on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.