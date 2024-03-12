POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a time to “unite, celebrate and elevate Bengal Nation.”

The third annual Idaho State University Bengal Giving Day begins today. The 1,901-minute campaign, honoring ISU’s founding, gives the community the chance to help raise money for current and future ISU students.

Bengal Giving Day raised $1.5 million in two years for the ISU Community.

The campaign runs from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, through 4:41 p.m. March 13.

To donate to a department you are most passionate about clicker here